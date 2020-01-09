The customers were arrested by the police yesterday when they stormed the Trassaco Valley home of Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, to demand for their locked up cash with the company.

The Greater Accra regional Police PRO ASP Afia Tengey confirmed the court dates to Accra based Starr FM yesterday.

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The customers who claim gunshots were fired from the home of the embattled CEO are demanding proof that payments of the locked-up investment have begun as claimed by NAM 1.

The aggrieved customers are begging President Akufo-Addo to rescind on his earlier decision not to intervene in the matter.