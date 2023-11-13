Pulse Ghana and partners extend heartfelt support to School for the Deaf

Eli Daniel-Wilson, the Director of Sales and Strategy at Pulse Ghana, led the delegation and emphasized that 'Pink Pulse' is a part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for the year. The Demonstration School for the Deaf was specifically chosen for its genuine need for support.

The collaborative effort resulted in the donation of 100 bags of purified water, toiletries, over 200 loaves of freshly baked bread, biscuits, assorted drinks, treated mosquito nets, and more. The presence of the Pulse team in the school brought immense joy to the 531 students and 94 staff members who expressed deep gratitude for the timely assistance.

The Headmaster of the school, Kojo Ametewee, highlighted the significant challenges faced by the institution. He spoke about the inadequacy of government subsidies and the struggles faced by underprivileged students who often come from homes unable to provide basic necessities.

Mr. Ametewee welcomed the donation and, in addition, made a heartfelt appeal for support. He specifically requested laptops, desktops, internet connection, teaching and learning materials, vocational skill equipment, and proposed a unique adoption program where 500 people could each adopt one child and contribute GHC100 monthly for their upkeep.

Free Breast Cancer Screening

In another impactful move, Pulse Ghana partnered with Danpong to provide free Breast Cancer Screening for the students at the Demonstration School for the Deaf. This initiative was part of the Breast Cancer Awareness month, demonstrating the commitment of these organizations to holistic well-being.

The Director of Sales and Strategy at Pulse Ghana explained that this effort was an extension of their 'Pink Pulse' project, utilizing their influence and partnerships to promote breast cancer awareness. The choice of the Demonstration School for the Deaf underscored their commitment to reaching those in genuine need.

The health outreach included not only breast cancer screening but also the donation of 100 bags of purified water, toiletries, over 200 loaves of freshly baked bread, biscuits, assorted drinks, and treated mosquito nets.

The Headmaster expressed gratitude for the attention brought to breast cancer awareness, highlighting that this was the first time students and staff had received such screenings.

He used the occasion to reiterate the ongoing challenges faced by the school and appealed for continuous support from individuals, organizations, and hospitals.

