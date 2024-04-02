Ayamga is one of only 15 journalists whose stories made the shortlist for the Young Reporters Category in Writing after the earlier entries were cut down by a team global judges.
Pulse Ghana’s Emmanuel Ayamga shortlisted for 2023 AIPS Sports Media Awards
Pulse Ghana’s sports editor, Emmanuel Ayamga, has been shortlisted for the 2023 AIPS Sports Media Awards.
His shortlisted story, titled “Ghana's female footballers open up on mental health”, which delves into the challenges of female footballers in Ghana and general the lack of attention towards their mental health.
The AIPS Sport Media Awards are the highest international accolade in the sports media industry. The Awards, currently in their fifth edition, offer recognition to the very best sports storytellers across all media platforms, from photography to video, from print to digital, from podcasts to sports blogs.
Based on the premise that sport is a valuable tool for education and culture, and with a network of 161 countries, AIPS, as the internationally-recognised body for sports journalism, looks to celebrate those professionals who continue to produce the best, most creative content worldwide.
The AIPS Sport Media Awards are a celebration of sports media excellence, representing a new, inspiring horizon for sports journalists across the globe.
Meanwhile, this is the second year running that Ayamga has been shortlisted in the Young Reporters Category of the AIPS Sports Media Awards.
He was also among the big winners at the 2023 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence and Conference Awards (WAMECA).
Ayamga was adjudged Best Journalist for Migration Reporting for his story titled “Bombs, fear & iffy survival: The escape story of Ghanaian footballers in war-torn Ukraine.”
