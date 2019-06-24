The pupils are seen moulding blocks to build their school in a photo which has gone viral on social media.

The headmaster of the school, Ali Asumana, according to the ghanaguardian reports, confirmed the story and said: "lack of proper infrastructure has been the school's major problem over the years."

He said teachers being posted to the school reject posting due to the situation.

According to him, KG 1 and 2, Primary 1 – 6 and JHS 1 – 3 are currently operating with only 9 teachers.

The headmaster added that lack of water, toilet facility, poor road network and computers for teaching are challenges the school faces.

Asumana stated: "I have been here for 8 years now. With this situation, teachers refuse to accept posting here. Some teachers came but after 1 or 2 years, they left."