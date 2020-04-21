Rahul is currently the founder and CEO of the Africa-focused oil and gas company, Delonex Energy.

The Brit comes into his new role at Tullow with a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Rahul will officially kickstart his duties as CEO of Tullow from July 1, 2020, while Dorothy Thompson, currently Executive Chair of Tullow, will return to her position as Non-Executive Chair after handing over.

While with Dalonex, Rahul led the company to deliver exploration campaigns in Chad and Ethiopia.

He also previously worked as the Managing Director and CEO of Cairn India from its IPO between 2006 and 2012.

He led Cairn India to deliver operated production of over 200,000 barrels of oil per day with operating costs of less than $5 per barrel of oil.

The company also successfully delivered over $5 billion of development projects including the world’s longest heated pipeline at a finding and development cost of less than $5 per barrel of oil.

Rahul is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (BTech), the University of Texas (MSc) and the Wharton School (MBA).

“I am very excited at the opportunity to lead Tullow and re-establish it as an iconic company in our industry,” Rahul said of his appointment has CEO of Tullow.

“The company has high-quality assets and great people. It also has a unique position in Africa, built on a proven track record of responsible operations, strong relationships and a commitment to sustainability. I am looking forward to working with the team and the Board to re-build an exceptional business,” he added.