Rally behind NDC to win Kumawu parliamentary seat - Mahama

The electoral management body Electoral Commission (EC) has slated May 23 for the Kumawu by-election following the demise of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) MP, Philip Basoah who passed away in March, aged 54.

Interacting with the Muslim community in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region on May 19, the former President called on NDC members to ensure that the parliamentary candidate wins the by-election.

“We all know that constitutionally, after the death of our younger brother Philip Basoah, there has to be a by-election. We acclaimed Akwasi Amankwaa for the 2024 general elections, but now that we are in for a by-election, he will be representing the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m calling on our Zongo chiefs, Imams, and all of you to pray and vote massively for Akwasi Amankwaa to win the seat. NDC brings relief anytime we are in power. We in the NDC do not discriminate, we share projects across the board. Though we have not won the Kumawu seat before, all beautiful projects in Kumawu were undertaken by the NDC government. We know that your prayers and God’s grace will bring us to power”.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu was officially introduced to the Kumawuhene, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II.

He will face off with Ernest Yaw Anim, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT