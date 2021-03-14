The office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to reports suggesting that the Vice President has another wife named Ramatu.

According to the office, Dr. Bawumia has only one wife in the person of Samira Bawumia with whom they have been married for the past 17 years even though his religion as a Muslim permits him to marry up to four wives.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 12, 2021, by the Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, the public was therefore asked to "ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood."

The office in a statement said, "Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife."

"She is a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their purposes.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Vice-President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives.

"We ask the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood," the statement added.

Whilst some believe that the Vice President was being candid, others suspect Dr. Bawumia was not being forthright with issues.

Here are some thoughts and opinions of Ghanaians on the Ramatu vs Samira Bawumia brouhaha.