Mr. Aheto-Tsegah believes the headmistress erred when she rejected the GES’ directive to admit the two dreadlocked students.

Speaking to Accra-based 3FM, he said society is evolving and that means some school rules have lost their relevance.

Dreadlocks: Ghanaian father vows to sue Achimota School for denying admission to his son

“If the Director-General issues a directive, how would you say that you will not obey? So the Headmistress or the Head of the school is not interested in continuing in that position as head of that school,” Mr. Aheto-Tsegah said, as quoted by 3news.

“Because if I give you instructions and you say you will not do it, it leaves me no option but to say thank you I don’t think you are the right person I put in this school.

“And we wait for the old students to come and make their noise. It’s about governance efficiency and discipline. They are talking about discipline and you are telling the Director-General you will not obey instructions? So should the parents obey you?”

Last week, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

The GES later waded in, with its Director-General, Prof Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, directing the school to give admission to the students.

However, the Achimota School refused to bow to pressure from the GES to admit students with dreadlocks.

The school rejected the directive following an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.

Mr. Aheto-Tsegah noted that the school is a public institution and must, therefore, be open to each member of the public.

“This specific order is not in the school's regulations. Achimota School is not a private school it is a public school. The Ghana education service admits children into schools and not the specific school,” he added.