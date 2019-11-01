On October 7, 2019, Ghana law students embarked on a protest to demand reforms in the legal education system.

The demonstration is as a result of the mass failure recorded in the entrance exams of the Ghana School of law, where only 128 students out of 1820 passed.

"We believe that the next point of call is to hit the street and call on the presidency to intervene in this matter. Every law in this country based on Article (58) is supposed to be implemented by the President. We believe that the Attorney General will fully be minded to say that there will be change if there is enough advocacy," Nii Senpe Adokwei Cudjoe, leader of the Coalition for the Reform of Legal Education said.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings with GJA leadership

During a visit to the former President by a delegation of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Thursday, 31 October 2019, he [Rawlings] described as high-handed and heavy, the manner of the police handling of the protest and also condemned the police brutality against.

He was of the view that such mass failures risk destroying the future of the youth, and "by destroying merit, you are killing the fire of idealism in the youth."

Law school demo

Rawlings said, "We [Ghanaians] are behaving like we don’t use our brains well..."

Watch the video as Rawlings speaks with passion.