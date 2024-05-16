He said the late founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) acted like he believed in the ideals of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to convince them to support the coup d’etat.
Rawlings deceived us with Nkrumah to support June 4th uprising – Akata Pore
Sergeant Daniel Alolga Akata Pore, former member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) has disclosed that former President Jerry John Rawlings deceived them in staging the June 4th Revolution.
"The same thing Rawlings was. I tell you, I didn't know that he hated Dr. Nkrumah. Rawlings fooled everybody. Look, Rawlings gave me three books on the ABC of socialism. When he met me for the first time, he said, 'I really respect you because you can see forward. You will have to follow Nkrumah.”
"That's why I was interested in helping him out. Assisting him to bring about change was tricky because I was working for military intelligence as well. So, in a way, I betrayed the military, but it was for a greater good in my view, so that's why I did so," he recounted during an interview with JoyNews on the UPfront show.
The ex-sergeant expressed regret for compromising military intelligence to assist Rawlings in his bid for an uprising.
"I regretted it because immediately after we took over, it became clear that Rawlings was not a fan of Nkrumah. We wanted to bring Kotoka's statue to the airport, and Rawlings was furious because Kotoka was a dictator and how he was killed and all that," he added.
On June 4, 1979, a group of young military men led by Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, driven by the challenging circumstances of the time and echoing the people's discontent, armed themselves and ousted the then Supreme Military Council II.
Sergeant Akata Pore mentioned that Rawlings had a strong aversion to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and opposed promoting his achievements.
