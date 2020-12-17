The date was postponed due to concerns raised by some of the families regarding the customary rites.

The government gave the order to allow the family to settle all outstanding issues before the burial.

A communique by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to the international community and diplomatic missions revealed a change in the schedule.

"…due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not be held from 20th December 2020 as planned.

"The new date for the funeral will be communicated in due course," the statement read.

Earlier, the Anlo Traditional Council said it is outraged by the announcement of the final burial rites for Rawlings.

The Awadada of the Anlo State, Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, in a statement said the late former president was a properly installed chief of Anlo and so honour must be accorded the customs, traditions, mores, and usages of Anlo tradition.

"Our anger stems from the fact that president JJ Rawlings was not only a former Head of State and President of the Republic of Ghana, he was also a properly installed Chief of Anlo land whose unfortunate demise must be dealt with in accordance with customs and traditions of Anlo.

"It needs to be brought to the attention of the public that the traditional council had brought to the attention of the immediate family its concerns on how to proceed with the funeral arrangements and was to have met them for final input into the funeral arrangement," it said.