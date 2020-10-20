Madam Agbotui died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, after a short illness. She was 101.

A funeral programme released by the family said a pre-burial service will be held in her honour at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, before the body will be taken to the Ketasco Park in Keta in the Volta Region, for her final burial service.

Madam Victoria Agbotui

It also announced that an all-white attire for mourners and sympathisers to mark the celebration of her well-lived life. She will be buried at Dzelukope.

Madam Agbotui, a native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region, was born on September 9, 1919.

She was in the news a few weeks ago when she celebrated her birthday with her son and wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.