She said the benevolence of her late husband knew no bounds even at a time their family were facing hardships.

She said this in a tribute read on her behalf by their daughter Amina Agyeman-Rawlings at the funeral service of the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra.

"Our home went from our little oasis to an open refuge for all manner of people that believed in your cause. You were passionate and open-hearted, sharing all you had without a thought for yourself. You were passionate and open-hearted, sharing all you had without a thought for yourself,” she said.

She added that as a mother looking out for her children as well, she sometimes stashed some food away but Rawlings always found them and still shared.

“After the arrival of Yaa Asantewaa, it felt like the nation was at its peak with hardship. In spite of this Jerry, your gift of sharing knew no bounds. You would bring different people into our apartment (strangers and friends) for tea, coffee, and any meal you could lay your hands on in our kitchen. I tried countless times to hide the meagre provisions we had for the children but somehow you always discovered my stash; much to the mirth of your friends,” she wrote.

The former President who died on November 12 will be laid to rest at the Military Cemetery in Accra today.

He was survived by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and four children.