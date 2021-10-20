The protest comes after over two thousand (2000) students failed to gain admission into the Ghana School of Law in the 2021 entrance exams.
#RedWednesday: Failed Law School students demonstrate over entrance exams
The students of the Ghana Law School on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, demonstrated as part of efforts to demand reforms on legal education in the country.
According to the results released by the authorities of the school, only 28 percent of the students who sat for the exams passed.
790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam, per the results.
This development contrasts a favourable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.
Admission into the Ghana Law School has been a contentious issue of the past few years in relation to the number of students that pass the entrance exams.
The aggrieved students clad in red T-shirts carried placards with various inscriptions that suggested the need to open up the legal system in Ghana.
The protest is dubbed the Red Wednesday demo.
