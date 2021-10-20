According to the results released by the authorities of the school, only 28 percent of the students who sat for the exams passed.

790 out of 2,824 candidates passed the exam, per the results.

Pulse Ghana

This development contrasts a favourable results for the students who wrote the exams last year. In 2020, where 1,045 students out of 2,763 passed the entrance examination.

Admission into the Ghana Law School has been a contentious issue of the past few years in relation to the number of students that pass the entrance exams.

The aggrieved students clad in red T-shirts carried placards with various inscriptions that suggested the need to open up the legal system in Ghana.