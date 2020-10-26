He said this as the special guest of honour at a programme organised by the Eastern Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Fanteakwa.

He said everyone must “remember the corrupt deeds of the John Mahama administration which led to the people of Ghana voting him out.”

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame

Mr. Dame earlier joined some NPP stalwarts on a walk through the market and principal streets of Begoro.

The event was also attended by the party’s National Youth Organiser, Sammy Awuku, and the MP for Fanteakwa North, Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah.

After converging at the Omanhene’s Palace, the Deputy Attorney General said Ghanaians must not forget the sufferings they went through under the NDC government.

“I call on you today to again reject Mahama and his National Democratic Congress at the ballot come December 7,” Mr. Dame said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We are reaping the fruits of good governance which is the envy of many nations in West Africa.

“The Free Senior High School policy, a strengthening of the Health Insurance system, free-feeding of pupils in basic schools, effective management of Covid-19, free water and electricity since the onset of COVID-19 and many more important social intervention measures attest to the soundness of his government,” he added.