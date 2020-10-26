According to him, he has delivered on the majority of the promises he made in the build up to the last elections.

The President said this when he addressed the congregation of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church at Kasoa on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Government to construct bridge over Oti River – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“All that I promised to do, in your own presence and in the presence of God, you can all attest to it that I have done a lot of them,” he said.

“You have all seen that I am an honest and truthful person. I did not come to deceive anybody in Ghana.

“I told Ghanaians the truth, today I am telling you the same truth, and it is upon that that I am asking you to help me so that ‘Four More for Nana’ will become a reality.”

He called on Ghanaians to vote massively to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for four more years.

This, he said, “should also apply to the parliamentary candidates going to Parliament so that they will win.”

Akufo-Addo is currently on a four-day tour of the Greater Accra region, where he inspected works on the construction of the Weija Model Senior High School (SHS).