Relief for Ghanaian kidney patients as free dialysis is rolled out from December 1

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in the Old Tafo Pankrono Constituency, Dr. Bawumia emphasised the government's commitment to supporting patients in need through the NHIS. The new free dialysis policy follows a successful trial programme earlier this year, which provided dialysis for patients under the age of 18 and those over 60.

“The NHIS was collapsing. We have revived it with a substantial investment. Childhood cancer and sickle cell have now been included,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He added that, “Also, kidney dialysis has become expensive, and many patients are unable to afford the treatment. Six months ago, we initiated a pilot programme for patients over 60 and those under 18. We are now concluding the pilot phase.”

“From 1st December, all patients will receive free treatment under the NHIS,” he confirmed.

The new policy will ensure that all kidney patients registered under the NHIS receive free dialysis treatment, alleviating the financial burden on patients and their families, who often struggle to afford the cost of the procedure.

“Dialysis has become expensive, and this new policy will help reduce the burden on families,” Dr. Bawumia added.

