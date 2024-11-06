108-Year-Old woman appeals to Bawumia to recover her GH¢12,000

She explained that due to financial difficulties, her grandchildren have had to leave school. While acknowledging that she may not have much time left, she is determined to secure a better future for them.
Madam Akua Asiedua, a 108-year-old resident of Kwahu Aduamoa, has appealed to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong to help her recover over GH₵12,229.64 in savings locked away in a defunct financial institution.
In a video shared on the social media platform X, the centenarian issued this heartfelt plea. Her situation follows the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) financial sector clean-up in 2019, which resulted in the revocation of licenses for 347 microfinance institutions, 23 savings and loans and finance companies, and 16 universal banks.
"Dr Bawumia and Bryan, I appeal to you for help through this video. My money has been locked in the collapsed bank for six years now. Despite numerous attempts to retrieve it, I’ve been unsuccessful. Because of this, some of my grandchildren have had to abandon their education. I have no means to support their schooling, so I beg you to help me access my money. I am alone with no one to assist me. At my advanced age, I know my time is short, but I cannot bear the thought of my grandchildren living in hardship after I am gone. Please, help me recover the money that has been tied up for so many years."
The financial sector clean-up left Ghana with a smaller but more stable banking sector. In 2019, the Bank of Ghana estimated that this restructuring cost GH₵10.98 billion (approximately $2.1 billion), accounting for just over 3% of the country’s GDP.