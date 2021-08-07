“Retract & apologise immediately” - Dr Michael Obeng threatens legal action over quack doctor tag

In a statement, Dr. Obeng has urged other media house that carried the report of his alleged arrest to “retract and apologise immediately”.
The Daily Graphic had reported that the US-trained Ghanaian qualified medical doctor was arrested for working without a valid licence MDC.
The report cited the MDC as saying that Dr. Obeng was also soliciting for clients for media consultation in cosmetic surgery in a hotel; something which is against the professional expectation and the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 2013 (Act 857).
According to the state-owned newspaper, the MDC became alarmed when a social media ad showing Dr Obeng demanding $500 as a consultation fee from his clients popped up.
It further stated that Dr Michael Obeng was arrested in a joint operation by the MDC and the Ghana Police Service where some suspected quack medical doctors and dentists were arrested in the Greater Accra, Bono and Central regions.
The operation led to the closure of seven health facilities where the suspects were operating. Some 12 fake dentists and six quack medical doctors are said to have attended to many people in their operational areas.