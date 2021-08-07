In a statement, Dr. Obeng has urged other media house that carried the report of his alleged arrest to “retract and apologise immediately”.

“Retract & apologise immediately” - Dr Michael Obeng threatens legal action over quack doctor tag Pulse Ghana

The Daily Graphic had reported that the US-trained Ghanaian qualified medical doctor was arrested for working without a valid licence MDC.

The report cited the MDC as saying that Dr. Obeng was also soliciting for clients for media consultation in cosmetic surgery in a hotel; something which is against the professional expectation and the Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act 2013 (Act 857).

According to the state-owned newspaper, the MDC became alarmed when a social media ad showing Dr Obeng demanding $500 as a consultation fee from his clients popped up.

It further stated that Dr Michael Obeng was arrested in a joint operation by the MDC and the Ghana Police Service where some suspected quack medical doctors and dentists were arrested in the Greater Accra, Bono and Central regions.