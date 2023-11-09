Sam George is on record to have tagged Bawumia a religious prostitute, alleging that he publicly appears in both churches and mosques all for political gain.
Richard Ahiagbah blasts Sam George over religious prostitute attack on Bawumia
The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has lambasted the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over a religion-tainted attack on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
He made the said comments on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on November 7, 2023.
Responding to Sam George’s comment, Ahiagbah stated that it is not Sam George’s place to determine someone’s religious affiliation.
He argued that there is no religious doctrine that forbids individuals from visiting or worshipping in both Christian and Muslim places of worship, even if they identify as believers in one of the faiths.
He said the name-calling must cease and be condemned in no uncertain terms.
Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Ahiagbah said some NDC members have also decided to join in the name-calling.
He cited Legal and Communications team member, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo and the Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC for joining the bandwagon.
"I get angry when I talk about this matter but it seems it is a new song the NDC is now singing. We must make it clear to them that it can spell doom because being tolerant doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate your values.
"It is to promote peaceful co-existence and that is why Ghana is the envy of some countries. If we don’t stop, it won’t end well for us. We can play with certain things but there are limit," he noted.
