The President, speaking at the 109th anniversary celebrations of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Central Region, on Saturday said it is "our patriotic duty" to project the good image of Ghana.

“When we make the wrong choices, we must act to set things right. When those put in charge of running the affairs of state get it wrong, we must have the courage, the humanity and the selflessness to say so," he admonished.

"That is our patriotic duty. We should also not be seen, at every given opportunity, to be running down our nation merely to realise our narrow, parochial and partisan interest. That is not acceptable patriotism,” he aded.

Quoting from the celebrated American orator and Senator, Carl Schurz, who, in the 19th century, said, “My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right”, the President noted that, that should be the underlining belief of Ghanaians, if the nation is to be successful in consolidating a sense of patriotism in citizens and generations yet unborn.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that his government remains committed to the development of a free, fair society in which all persons, irrespective of economic circumstances and social barriers, are able to access education, acquire skills, and contribute effectively to the progress and prosperity of our nation.

“We should have the belief that our nation can make its own unique contribution to the growth of world civilization, and be able to generate prosperity for the masses of its people, building a Ghana Beyond Aid. All of us gathered here, and millions out there, inside our borders and outside in the diaspora, share this love for the place where all of us feel completely at home,” the President stated.