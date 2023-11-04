President Paul Kagame revealed this policy in Kigali, emphasizing the potential of Africa as a unified tourism destination, given that a significant portion of the continent's tourists currently originate from outside Africa, accounting for 60% of the total, as per the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.
Rwanda announces visa-free travel for all Africans
Rwanda announced on Thursday that it will implement visa-free travel for all Africans, joining other African nations to enhance the ease of movement and trade across the continent.
Rwanda is set to become the fourth African country to eliminate visa requirements for African citizens, following in the footsteps of Gambia, Benin, and Seychelles. Additionally, Kenya's President William Ruto recently announced plans on Monday to permit visa-free travel for all Africans to his nation by December 31.
In 2016, the African Union introduced the African passport with the promise of unleashing the continent's potential, akin to the European Union. However, thus far, this travel document has only been issued to diplomats and African Union officials.
The African Union's objective, as indicated on its website, is to eliminate barriers to Africans' ability to travel, work, and reside within their continent.
Furthermore, the African Union has established the African Continental Free Trade Area, Its primary goals are to stimulate economic growth and establish a unified market for the 1.3 billion people residing in Africa.
