Rwanda announces visa-free travel for all Africans

Rwanda is set to become the fourth African country to eliminate visa requirements for African citizens, following in the footsteps of Gambia, Benin, and Seychelles. Additionally, Kenya's President William Ruto recently announced plans on Monday to permit visa-free travel for all Africans to his nation by December 31.

In 2016, the African Union introduced the African passport with the promise of unleashing the continent's potential, akin to the European Union. However, thus far, this travel document has only been issued to diplomats and African Union officials.

The African Union's objective, as indicated on its website, is to eliminate barriers to Africans' ability to travel, work, and reside within their continent.

