The residents, mostly youth, are demanding for Mr Emmanuel Luis Agama's dismissal because of breakdown of security in the area.

According to the youth, the poor security situation led to the murder of Assemblyman Marcus Mawutor Adzahli on March 1, 2020.

Mr Adzahli’s murder sparked violence in the area when the fed-up residents massed up at the police station and blocked some roads with burning tyres – situations which resulted in the firing of warning shots by the police which hit three people.

So far, four persons have been picked up in connection with the murder of the assemblyman but speaking on behalf of the residents, an opinion leader, Maxwell Lukutor, said the DCE has failed to protect the community.

“He must step down because of the breakdown of security in the district,” he said.