Sack Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh over dumsor – IES to Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the Minister for Energy.

Mattew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy

According to the Institute, the current power outages, popularly known as dumsor, are enough reason for him to be sacked.

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, expressed disappointment with the minister’s perceived inaction in an interview on Eyewitness News on Monday.

He highlighted the minister’s apparent disconnect from the reality of the energy situation, questioning the purpose of his presence in such a critical space.

“Where we have gotten to, there is no circuit and so what is the use of the minister in that space? He must be relieved, probably to concentrate on any other agenda he is bidding for. He must be relieved of his post. It is becoming too much. Is it not insulting with the statement that he made? Total disrespect to consumers. Are we asking for too much?

“For God’s sake, I am a prepaid consumer. I have paid for that power that you need to supply me. You chose to put a meter in my house at a fee, which is also a contract in a form, and he chose to take my money in advance.

“If I am not going to get the power, then just out of respect, at least tell me when I can have the power. But don’t look into my face and say, I should go and produce my timetable.”

The IES said the current state of the energy sector necessitates swift intervention, prompting their advocacy for the minister’s dismissal.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

