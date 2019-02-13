Some youth took to the streets to register their displeasure with the government for not choosing Salaga as the regional capital.

They are also reported to have torn down signboards of party functionaries in protest of the decision to name Damongo as the regional capital.

According to them, Salaga was placed place and more deserving of the honour.

The protestors contend that Salaga has better facilities fit for a regional capital than Damongo.

The suspects were picked up Wednesday dawn at Salaga to assist in further investigations, the police said.

Police in the region are investigating the case and the process of identifying and arresting more suspects is currently underway.