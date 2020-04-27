The flagbearer of the LPG said the police should arrest Sam George for his conduct in disrupting a meeting by the Electoral Commission in Prampam over the weekend.

The MP led a couple of party supporters to storm the meeting grounds of the EC claiming a court injunction has been placed on the meeting.

The law-maker secured an ex-parte injunction against the meeting in Prampram, which is within his constituency. The injunction is in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

Kofi Akpaloo stressed that the violent behavior of the Member of Parliament is criminal hence he must be arrested immediately for his conduct.

Kofi Akpaloo

“Why must Sam George, Otukonor and other NDC members attack the Electoral Commission (EC) for performing its legal duties, I don’t even know why they have not been arrested for the violent and criminal behavior towards the EC.

I’m urging the Ghana Police Service to arrest Sam George and the other NDC members now to serve as a deterrent to others,’’ Percival Kofi Akpaloo said.

“I want to say that no one can prevent the EC from compiling a new voter’s register, so the intimidation by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) will not end anywhere, ’’he added