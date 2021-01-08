According to him, the NDC is keen on safeguarding the democracy of the country and will not do anything to jeopardise it.

Alban Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Mr. Bagbin beat off competition from the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George,

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

“If we wanted to hold the President to ransom, the Speaker would not have been allowed to appear for the President’s swearing-in ceremony,” Sam George told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We would have just asked the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu to replace him. We are not that kind of party."

He added: “We have proven to be consensus builders, after seceding the first Deputy Speaker position to the NPP, what did we do? We nominated the independent candidate as the Second Deputy. We have shown our interest in safeguarding the democracy of the country.

“We heard the Speaker himself say that he is going to discharge his duties without fear or favour. He never showed bias while Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament. Ghanaians can rest assured that under no circumstances will we bring in partisan bias into the working of the House.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has indicated his readiness to work with the newly sworn-in Speaker of Parliament.