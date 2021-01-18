The legislator believes pupils in nursery, kindergarten, lower primary school shouldn’t be returning to school yet.

He explained that these pupils risk contracting COVID-19, adding that he has decided not to allow his children to return to school.

Sam George

“Kids at nursery, kindergarten, lower primary school level have no business being in school. What are they actually being taught?” Sam George said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“And if you follow their curriculum, you will realise that a lot of what they do is communal – they share abacuses and other kinds of items. The teachers they interact with have not been vaccinated, many of them join public transportation to school. What is the assurance that they do not get into contact with the virus?”

“Why do we do this to ourselves? But well, ultimately the President is the President of the country and he has taken a decision. But I am taking a decision as a parent in the interest of my children. But if you listened to the President yesterday, you should be worried as a parent.”

Thousands of students across the country will resume school today, Monday, January 18, 2021, as educational institutions officially reopen.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, January 17, 2021, the President urged teachers, students and parents, to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Akufo-Addo warned that he would be forced to shut down schools again if COVID-19 infections continue to increase.

“Wear your masks at all times. Wash and sanitise your hands regularly. Protect yourself. Protect each other. Protect your teachers. Protect your parents,” he said.

“But please, do not give me a reason to close down schools again. I pledge to do my best to keep your education going.”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has 1,776 active cases while 346 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.