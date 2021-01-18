This was disclosed by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his latest COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

According to him, tests carried out at the airport confirmed that some passengers had tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

The President said the “recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for [the] new variants of COVID-19.”

He was, however, quick to note that the infected persons have all been isolated and are receiving treatment.

“Furthermore, work is ongoing to determine the presence and extent of spread of the new variants in the general population,” Nana Addo added.

Scientists say the new COVID-19 strain is more dangerous and more transmissible than the previously circulating viruses.

Meanwhile, the President also warned that Ghana may return to partial lockdown if the country’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate.

Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.

He, therefore, warned that another partial lockdown will be imminent if the country’s COVID-19 situation gets worse, insisting it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and our way of life,” Nana Addo said.

“But should that becoming necessary, ie., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols.”

