The country's active cases have also jumped to 3,813 after 616 new cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country so far is 62, 751 with a total of 58, 561 recoveries and discharges.
The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of cases.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 36,205
Ashanti Region - 11,827
Western Region - 3,380
Eastern Region - 2,735
Central Region - 2,228
Volta Region - 886
Bono East Region - 802
Western North Region – 695
Northern Region - 654
Ahafo Region - 635
Bono Region - 577
Upper East Region - 539
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 171
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25