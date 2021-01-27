The country's active cases have also jumped to 3,813 after 616 new cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country so far is 62, 751 with a total of 58, 561 recoveries and discharges.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of cases.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 36,205

Ashanti Region - 11,827

Western Region - 3,380

Eastern Region - 2,735

Central Region - 2,228

Volta Region - 886

Bono East Region - 802

Western North Region – 695

Northern Region - 654

Ahafo Region - 635

Bono Region - 577

Upper East Region - 539

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 171

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25