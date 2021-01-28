According to the Ministry, it is now free for "all walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing, and exposure must be done free-of-charge using public health resources."

In a statement, the ministry said it "has decided that public COVID-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can charge only charge travelers for testing."

Earlier, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, wants Ghanaians to have free COVID-19 tests.

Currently, five more deaths have taken Ghana's total COVID-19 case count to 377.

The country's active cases have also jumped to 3,813 after 616 new cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country so far is 62, 751 with a total of 58, 561 recoveries and discharges.

The Greater Accra Region still has the highest number of cases.