‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat, an angry Sam George said: “I warned him that I’ll beat him in this town.”

Pulse Ghana

When told that by the host that he can’t do that, the legislator responded: “Why can’t I do that? If he decides not to behave like a diplomat, I will treat him like a non-diplomat.

“Because a diplomat has signed up to respect the laws of Ghana. The laws of Ghana do not allow you to do homosexuality.”

In recent months, the LGBT community in Ghana has increased calls for homosexual activities and same-sex marriages to be legalised.

The community recently opened an office in Accra, which was attended by some ambassadors to Ghana, including the Australia High Commissioner.

The said office has since been closed down by the Ghana Police Service following backlash from the public.

Sam George said Gregory Andrews was in Parliament in April to try to lobby the Speaker, adding that he has no right to dictate to Ghanaians.

“Then you, with your two left legs, you leave Australia and come to Ghana to come and redeem your image...as somebody who doesn’t know his identity, [he] has come to Ghana here and try and reinvent himself and then wants to now come and dictate to us that we must legalize supi supi.

“You look at Asantehene, Ya Na, Ga Mantse, Okyenhene and tell us that our culture is not correct and because our culture is not correct, he will come and teach us what our culture is and that we should allow our children to start doing supi supi,” he added.