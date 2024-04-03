Same-sex couples face harsher penalties than 70-year-old marrying a 14-year-old — Gabby

His reactions come following the union between the 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl, sparking widespread public backlash.

The controversial marriage, solemnized on March 30, 2024, between Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and the underage girl, Naa Ayemoede, has provoked outrage and condemnation from various segments of the Ga Dangbe community.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko adding his voice to the union between the Ga priest and the girl in an X post said "In Ghana, you face a maximum jail term of 12 months if you force a minor into marriage, according to Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560).

"Once assented, the law that seeks to presumably protect our family values (which ignores child marriage by the way) will impose a prison sentence of up to five years for the ‘wilful promotion, sponsorship or support of LGBTQ+ activities’. In fact, two consenting adults of the same sex face a stiffer sentence if they are found kissing in public than the 70-year-old man who marries a 14-year-old girl."

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have called on the law enforcement authorities to arrest the priest.

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, called upon law enforcement to apprehend Gborbu Wulomo for his involvement in the unlawful marriage.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu also filed a petition with the CID of the Ghana Police Service, urging them to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Ga priest accused of marrying a 12-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has emphasized the need for the state to amend Section 14 of the Children’s Act 1998, Act 560, to align with the age at which a young girl can be betrothed.

He argued that the Ghanaian cultural context underscores the importance of clarifying the age at which a young girl can legally consent to betrothal.







