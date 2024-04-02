Arrest Gborbu Wulomo over marriage to 12-year-old girl — Kofi Asare urges Police

The traditional marriage ceremony, attended by a crowd, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Despite Gborbu Wulomo's defense that the girl would not be expected to fulfill marital duties, Kofi Asare expressed outrage, emphasizing that such justifications are irrelevant under the law.

"The law says it is illegal to marry a girl under 16. The excuse that she will not be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law. The cops must grab the Nungua Wulomo and cohorts now," Asare said in a Facebook post.

The GaDangme Council has clarified that the relationship between a traditional ga priest and the 12-year-old girl is just a betrothal and not a marriage.

However, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that the 12-year-old girl who got married to the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua is under their protection.

The Police said the child and the parents are currently under their protection while investigations into the controversial marriage are done.

The Police in a brief statement noted that prompt action has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service added that in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare, have initiated measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the girl during this challenging time.

But Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has filed a petition with the CID of the Ghana Police Service, urging them to arrest and prosecute the 63-year-old Ga priest accused of marrying a 12-year-old girl.