Samira Bawumia and UMaT VC Prof Amankwah to grace 2023 SSI Awards

Themed ‘Sustainability and the Economy: Creating a Sustainable Future’, the SSI Awards 2023 seeks to acknowledge individuals and organizations making significant contributions to sustainable development and social investment in Ghana.

“This ceremony serves as an impactful platform to showcase innovative initiatives from organisations that are making a real and sustainable difference to communities where they operate. Also, the night shall witness strategies that foster economic growth, preserve the environment, and enhance social well-being,” Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of the Award Board said.

Second Lady’s first priority

As a champion for sustainable development, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia has been actively involved in various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians especially the less privileged.

Earlier this year, she spearheaded the Africa Women and Children's Conference (AFRIWOCC), a campaign supporting climate action. Her presence at the SSI Awards 2023 underscores her commitment to promoting sustainable practices and social investment in the country. Mrs. Bawumia's involvement is expected to inspire others to embrace sustainability as a pivotal driver for economic development.

UMaT VC

Professor Richard K. Amankwah, renowned academic and Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, the leading extractive educational institution in the ECOWAS sub region, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the SSI Awards 2023.

With a strong focus on research and innovation, Prof. Amankwah has played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable mining practices in Ghana. His presence at the event will undoubtedly shed light on the critical role that academia plays in driving sustainability and social investment.

Pulse Ghana

With the Second Lady and UMaT VC as special guests, the SSI Awards 2023 promises to be an exceptional event that will set the stage for a sustainable future in Ghana.

The Awards

The awards ceremony will provide a platform for networking and knowledge

sharing, as stakeholders from various sectors come together to exchange ideas

and best practices.