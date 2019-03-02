Speaking on Okay FM, he said Sefa Kayi had refused to give mileage to leaked tapes that has the possibility of exposing and disgracing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on his morning show platforms.

According to him, Joy FM also took a similar editorial policy not to play leaked tapes that exposes officials of the NPP.

He said it was "hypocritical" for Sefa Kyayi and Joy FM to be playing the "doctored" audio of the NDC chairman.

“These bunch of hypocrite journalists will never play leaked tapes on their shows so far as they have negative repercussions on the NPP. However, they are quick to play leaked tapes that involve the NDC like we are seeing today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Peacefmonline.com is reporting that its checks with Producers of the 'Kokrokoo' programme and host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi indicates that the said tape has not even been played on the show.

According to the Chairman-General, as Sefa Kayi is affectionately called, he has a timed-honoured policy of not playing leaked tapes on his show, as such Ofosu-Ampofo's tape is of no exception.