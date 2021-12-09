RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sekondi court withdraws bench warrant for the arrest of Jomoro MP

Evans Annang

A Sekondi Commercial Court has rescinded a decision issued for the immediate arrest for the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The decision was withdrawn after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker showed up in court today.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM on the decision, lawyer for the MP, Edudzi Cudjoe Tamakloe said the bench warrant was uncalled for.

“We moved the court prayerfully to rescind the warrant of arrest. The court graciously acceded to our prayer and the warrant stands rescinded…. In the wisdom of the court, there was no basis to have the warrant still subsisting, and we are grateful to the court,“ he said.

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo also highlighted the next step for the case of contempt against the Jomoro MP.

“For the substantive application to be moved on the contempt case, we have agreed to come back on February 16, 2022,” he added.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey wants govt' to open the country’s land borders Pulse Ghana

Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro constituency, accused the MP of holding dual citizenship prior to the 2020 election.

The bench warrant was issued on Monday, December 6, 2021, for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

