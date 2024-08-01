Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's assets, liabilities spark reactions

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye fulfilled his promise to publicly declare his assets. The revelation offers a comprehensive insight into the financial standing of the head of state, who currently earns a monthly salary of $8,000.
Some Ghanaians on social media, particularly X, have expressed their shock by the transparency and modesty shown by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in declaring his assets.
According to the disclosed information, President Faye holds bank balances amounting to $12,500, $24,500, and $4.47 across different accounts. Additionally, he has two outstanding bank loans that require settlement.
A significant component of the President's declared assets is his real estate holdings. Notably, he owns a house valued at over $450,000, highlighting a substantial investment in property. This declaration comes amidst increasing calls for transparency and accountability in public office, setting a precedent for other leaders in the region.
The public disclosure is seen as a move to bolster public trust and confidence in the President's administration. It also serves as a benchmark for future governance, emphasising the importance of ethical standards and financial disclosure.
President Faye's actions have sparked some reactions in the Ghanaian social media space and below are some of the comments: