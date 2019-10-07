The Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo on Monday, October 7 denied vehemently the BBC documentary which seeks to accuse him of abusing his power as a lecturer.

The lecturer’s involvement in the sex-for-grades scandal has spark debate on social media.

A video which has popped up on Twitter shows, the lecturer wiping what appears to tears off his face whilst the class jeered on.

In excerpts of the video released on BBC Somalia’s Facebook page, Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous [alleged] inappropriate demands.”

In the report, he also allegedly requested to kiss the reporter.

Barely hours after the release of the video, he’s already denied;

“I didn’t see anything like that [in the video] and I have not done anything like that,” he said in a Citi News interview Monday.

Below are some of the comments Ghanaians are saying about Prof Gyampo: