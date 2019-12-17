The BBC reports that the dismissed lecturer is a high-ranking personnel in the University, as he is a professor.

He is alleged to have demanded for sex from a female student in exchange for good grades, after which the student reported him.

The University said it took the decision to dismiss the lecturer after reviewing the report of a panel set up to investigate the allegations.

This comes after the BBC Africa Eye aired an exposé which captured some lectures in various acts of alleged sexual violence.

The undercover documentary, which was premiered in October, focused on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been interdicted by the University.

Nigerian lecturer Dr. Boniface Igbenehue was also immediately suspended by the University of Lagos.