He said majority of the University’s activities have been put on hold, including enrolment in Nigeria and another research project in the UK.

“The BBC documentary is in bad taste and have affected us all badly. Not only the University of Ghana, it has affected other universities. There are some projects that are to take place but have been put on hold because of what has happened,” Prof. Oduro-Owusu told Accra-based Starr FM.

“We have a team that is supposed to go to the UK on research grounds, it’s been put on hold. Our foreign admission team was to go to Nigeria but they have asked us that we put it on hold due to the film. Other things have also been put on hold so it has affected the school.”

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focuses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been interdicted by the University.

Meanwhile, the UG Vice-Chancellor also denied accused of sexual harassment leveled against him by the CEO of Africa Integras, Andrea Pizziconi.

He rubbished the accusations, insisting Ms Pizziconi is only “desperate” and “bitter”.

“The last time she said she wanted to meet me one-on-one, I called the Registrar to join the meeting but when she realised that I was coming with others, she didn’t like that idea. I have never been in a secluded area with her – either in my house, office or hotel; never.”

“The simple thing I will say is that her accusations against me are untrue,” Prof. Oduro-Owusu explained.