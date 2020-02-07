She received the pencil drawing of herself from the young artist who is a police officer and works at the Criminal Data and Service Bureau Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the police headquarters.

The film producer and writer thanked the artist and said she wants to support the amazing talent in the creative industry.

Shirley Frimpong-Manso artwork

Shirley Frimpong-Manso is one of Ghana's best producer/directors. She is the founder and CEO of Sparrow Productions, a film, television, and advertising production company.

Mwenviel is specialized in portraiture using the pencil as his favorite medium.

He is mainly known for his intense naturalistic graphite drawings and had worked over 400 portraits in both pencil shading and paintings.

His clever pencil and charcoal drawings are achieved by a trick of the mind, using shading and angles to give them a life of their own and make them leap off the page.