He said GNAT should provide the government with a single school yet to receive PPEs against COVID-19.

He said as far as he is concerned, both junior and senior high schools have been provided with the PPEs to enable them protect staff and students from the virus.

The least they could have done was to communicate to us. Let them point to us the schools that don’t have the PPEs, they should tell us.

“I know all schools have received their PPEs, if they know of any school that hasn’t received theirs they should give the name.”

GNAT had earlier said government lied when it said PPEs were supplied to the various senior high schools before reopening in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

President of GNAT, Phillapa Larsen, told Alfred Ocansey last Tuesday that some schools were not provided with the PPEs before they reopened.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The schools had to rely on the parents to supply their wards with nose masks way before the government started supplying the others.

“They said without the PPEs the doors of the schools were not going to be opened. Unfortunately, school reopened without PPEs but the schools managed. They have done a few things especially with the Veronica buckets, the soaps and the rest. The parents also did well by providing some nose masks. That is what the schools managed until government supplied the PPEs to the schools.