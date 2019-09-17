Their reaction comes at the back of the SHS placement fiasco which took place at the Independence Square in Accra on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Aggrieved BECE graduates who spoke with GhanaWeb said the education system in the country is poor adding that the double-track is not helping students.

"In Ghana, the education system is poor and the double track is not helping us. We don’t want free SHS, we are tired. We must pay, because, when Mahama was there, we were able to go to school. Our education system is poor... Akufo-Addo we are tired," a female graduate said.

Confusion at Independence Square over SHS placement

The BECE graduates said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, before the start of the exams, promised them to secure schools for students who attain aggregate 06 to 25 but have failed them.

A frustrated student added: "When we were about to write the BECE, Nana Addo brought a policy that from 06 to 25, we'll get at least from our first choice to their last choice. I chose St Roses, Ghana National…I did not even get at least one of the schools I chose and I had grade 12 but someone who had 45 has been enrolled at PRESEC."

Two teenagers collapsed at the Independence Square while in a queue to get placement into senior high schools.

They were among the disgruntled parents who registered their displeasures at the government, whose wards were turned away by authorities of the SHS.

However, the students stated that they fed up with the government's promises.

"They've brought ambulance here willing for us to collapse so you take us away. That's their aim. They are not aiming to help us but they are aiming for us to die so they can take us away and get money," another student said.