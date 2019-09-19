The youth wing of the party sent food, water, and drinks to the parents and students at the venue.

Some BECE graduates collapsed after long hours in a queue to get their SHS placement.

Many people were seen at the Independence square with some pouring water on them who collapsed to help them gain consciousness.

Some of the parents disclosed that they have been at the Independence Square since Sunday afternoon and have still not been attended to as of 9:00 am on Monday.

The youth and women wing of the NDC said as part of its social program to Ghanaians donated the items to them.

The youth and women's wing also used the occasion to refresh parents and their wards who had been left stranded due to the mismanagement and haphazard nature of this year's school placements.

According to the youth organiser, George Opare Addo, "parents and children should not go through such pain and struggle just to access education. The government must sit up, acknowledge it's shortcomings and work to ensure this issue is resolved. We cannot afford to play 'small poles' with the education of our young people."

Meanwhile, the Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said those who collapsed at the Independence Square staged was fake.

He said they were bribed to collapse by unknown persons to mar the efforts of the Education Ministry to address the issues of placement of students into SHS.

"We opened the center at the independence square to address the needs of Ghanaians who want to go to school, but some evil people have decided to pay GH¢20 and GH¢50 to people to go there and stage fainting and collapse, yesterday some of the collapses were fake. I’m even wondering why they brought little kids to the centre.

"Some parents and students come to complain to us that they have not been placed but when you ask for their placement forms, they have none. They only show you their results slip and so I had to issue a directive that no one should come to the centre without a placement form," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

He stated that former President John Mahama bussed people to the venue.

The Minister alleged that he had seen messages from the NDC which purport that Mahama ferried people to the Independence Square to cause chaos.

"Dr, some of the people who were at the Independence Square, about 50% were bussed by JDM. The agenda is to use it and see if they can let people forget about the issue in Kumasi," he added.