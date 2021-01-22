According to reports, the accident happened on Thursday, January 21, 2021, which involved a Sprinter Benz bus traveling from Kumasi to Tamale, and a Rhino Kia truck traveling from Tamale to Accra.

The carnage, which occurred around 4:48 am, according to the police, also left some five persons with various degrees of injuries.

The police said the Sprinter bus with registration number AS 5618 – 18, lost control when its car tyre burst, throwing the car off balance.

The car veered off, running into the oncoming Kia Rhino, registered as GN 5316 – 13.

Kwasi Baffour-Awuah, the Savannah Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), stated that his men from the Buipe Fire Station were called in to support in rescuing the victims who were trapped in the mangled vehicle.

He said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital's mortuary while two out of the five injured persons who are in critical condition are also on admission at the same hospital.

He said the deceased persons were yet to be identified.