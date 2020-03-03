The workers reported to work Monday morning only to read notices posted at the gate that the factory had been closed down until further notice.

The notice reads: "Management has handed on February 28th, 2020, the accounts department the salaries of all workers for February 2020 for immediate payment. All workers must enter the yard one at a time on Monday, March 2, 2020, to collect their February salary."

In February this year, the workers demonstrated against low and non-payment of salaries and bad working conditions.

Ameen Sangari soap factory shuts down

The workers, who wore red bands, chanted war songs and converged in front of the company's premises that were locked up.

Many of the aggrieved workers said non-payment of their salaries had brought hardship to them and their families.

The workers expressed their displeasure about how management had been handling the affairs of the company and that leadership of workers had not been able to voice out the concerns of workers because of the fear of losing their jobs.

Management of the company, however, could not be reached for their side of the story.

Ameen Sangari manufactures soap and detergent polish and perfumes and it's under the 'One District, One Factory' policy which is aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians.