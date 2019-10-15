Speaking at the Meet-the-Press Series in Accra, the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, said such reports should be treated as fake news.

She explained that government has no plans of shutting down the networking sites during next year’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

The Minister was reacting to reports circulating that government intends to prevent Ghanaians from using social media during the election period.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The reports were fueled by a US-based Social Media Commentator and Blogger called Kevin Taylor.

Mr. Taylor alleged that the government plans to shut down all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

According to him, the government was hatching such a plan with the aim of influencing next year’s elections.

He said the government was planning to execute this through the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the NCA, Joe Anokye, has also rubbished the claims.

According to him, the allegations are false, adding that the NCA has no mandate to shut down social media platforms.