Society belittles us as if we're servants – Agyapong insists MPs must use sirens

He spoke passionately about how society diminishes the role of Members of Parliament (MPs), stating that MPs are often reluctant to defend themselves due to fear of public backlash, which he believes is unjust.

“I want to caution my colleagues to be bold for once because we’ve been cowards to the public. When it comes to anything concerning Parliament, we are afraid of the reaction of the public, but anything that the government needs, they will first come to Parliament. For a whole Speaker, you say that he cannot even enjoy a motorcade. Who is Kennedy Agyapong? Who went to the Senate and enjoyed a motorcade under President Kufuor’s administration? We must be bold and speak the truth,” Agyapong declared.

He further argued that MPs are frequently treated as if they are merely servants to society, despite their crucial role in governance.

According to him, this perception diminishes the respect that parliamentarians should command.

“Every money this country needs, it has to go through Parliament, but society belittles us as if we are servants to them. Although we are servants to them, we also have to enjoy rights. I want you guys to be bold. Members have to be bold.”

Agyapong emphasised the practical need for MPs to have certain privileges, such as motorcades, to ensure they can perform their duties effectively, especially during emergencies.

“In case there is an emergency and you need Members of Parliament from, say, Adenta to come here. If he enjoys a motorcade, is it a sin? Mr. Speaker, I am speaking for Parliament, that it is a very important institution and therefore we should not be afraid to demand opportunities for ourselves,” he stressed.

He also pointed out the inequality between MPs and other key figures in the public sector, like judges, who enjoy more substantial benefits.

Agyapong argued that despite MPs being equated to judges in terms of importance, they are not afforded the same protections or privileges.

“I have no problem with judges, but they have police, and you tell us that parliamentarians are equivalent to High Court judges. You go to their house, you see their cars, they have police. How many of us have police in our cars, and you are waving your hands? You are afraid. Be bold and speak the truth,” he urged.