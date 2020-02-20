Legislators from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) walked out of the House immediately after the national anthem was sang.

Wearing black attires, the Minority legislators walked out while holding placards with various protesting messages.

Meanwhile, members of the Majority in Parliament chanted "away!", "away!", "away!" as the Minority boycotted proceedings.

READ ALSO: “Are we still sitting on money?” – Ghanaians reveal one question they want to ask Akufo-Addo

SONA 2020: Minority walks out of Akufo-Addo's 4th State of the Nation Address

The Minority has been protesting against government over the non-payment of five percent of the District Assemblies' Common Fund.

They have also kicked against the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to compile a new voter's register ahead of the December polls.

In 2013, a similar incident happen when the President at the time, John Mahama, delivered his State of the Nation Address.

Back then, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who were in opposition, boycotted the event, explaining that they do not want to give legitimacy to Mahama’s presidency until the Supreme Court rules on the petition brought before it challenging the results of the 2012 presidential election.

Meanwhile, as at the time of this report, President Akufo-Addo had started delivering his address despite the Minority's walk out.